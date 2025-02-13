Innovation in AI is in danger of outpacing governance

Report claims 80% of execs are worried AI innovation is outpacing governance

Fewer than one in four have strong AI frameworks, NTT Data finds

Workers also need to be upskilled to get the most from AI

The rapid pace of development could be the biggest thing we have to worry about when it comes to artificial intelligence, new research has claimed.

A report from NTT Data noted how governance, security and workforce readiness could all be lagging, despite the fact that AI adoption and investments continue to surge.

In fact, four in five (80%) executives agree that leadership and governance are failing to keep pace with AI advancements.

AI is developing too quickly

Already, eight in 10 (80%) business leaders are concerned about unclear regulations that are preventing them from scaling generative AI initiatives, with a further 89% surveyed concerned about AI security risks. That said, fewer than one-quarter (24%) of organizations have a strong AI governance framework, and nearly three-quarters (72%) don’t have a GenAI usage policy.

It’s not all about policies, either, because many business leaders believe their workers might not be ready for full-scale AI adoption. Two in three (67%) execs worry their workers lack the right skills.

Furthermore, three in four (75%) leaders say that their AI ambitions conflict with corporate sustainability goals, forcing them to rethink their strategies entirely.

“The enthusiasm for AI is undeniable, but our findings show that innovation without responsibility is a risk multiplier," noted NTT DATA CEO Abhijit Dubey.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking ahead, NTT DATA is calling for AI and generative AI models to be built responsibly from the ground up, integrating security, compliance and transparency at their cores.

The report also highlights the need for ethical guidance and governance to cover social elements, not just legal requirements, as well as the upskilling of employees.

Dubey concluded: “The business community must act now. By embedding responsibility into AI’s foundation – through design, governance, workforce readiness, and ethical frameworks – we unlock AI’s full potential while ensuring it serves businesses, employees, and society at large equally.”