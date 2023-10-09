HP launched a 24-inch Windows 11 tablet that weighs 9 pounds and has a four-hour battery life — am I the only one who would love to have a laptop version of this monster?
The HP Envy Move brings the best of desktops, tablets, and laptops into one curious machine
HP’s latest device is also one of its strangest – but there’s plenty to love about the all-in-one HP Envy Move, a 24-inch Windows-powered tablet that’s designed to be carried around your house.
Starting from $899, the tablet features an Intel Core i3-1315U CPU and 8GB RAM by default. You can, however, upgrade these specs to an Intel i5-1335U CPU plus 16GB RAM in its highest-end configuration for an extra $150.
The tablet also supports Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E, depending on your customization choices, and Bluetooth 5.3. This is alongside a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD which, again, you can upgrade up to a maximum of a 1TB PCIe 4x4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD.
HP Envy Move: Jack of all trades?
Ultimately, the HP Envy Move is designed for users who want a high-quality desktop-like machine to pack up and take it around with them with ease – despite its 9-pound (roughly 4kg) weight.
The device, which strives to be among the best all-in-ones, thankfully, includes a keyboard with an integrated trackpad, which you can pack neatly into the rear of its case. There’s also a handle at the top that you can use to carry it.
When unloading the HP Envy Move, you can kick its self-deploying kickstand into action, connect the keyboard, and carry on working wherever you end up.
When in use, it looks no more like a desktop setup than the best desktop PCs out there thanks to a sleek design with super-narrow bezels around its 24-inch 2,560 x 1,440 IPS touchscreen display.
While it’s certainly more powerful than a tablet, you’d really have to want it for its relative portability. The trouble is, its hardware is more akin to middling laptops than anywhere close to a high-end PC.
That means its use cases may be quite limited if you’re looking for a more heavy-duty machine to handle, say, graphically intensive workloads. It’s only fitted with Intel UHD Graphics and certainly lacks the punch of the best GPUs out there.
Elsewhere, the machine features a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, alongside a USB-A port, USB-C port, and HDMI. Its battery, meanwhile, lasts up to four hours on a single charge – meaning it’s not wholly suited to working on-the-go.
Ultimately, this is a monstrous device that may well serve remote or hybrid workers well, but it did get me thinking that I’d rather be using a laptop version – with its own (much larger) keyboard and trackpad.
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is the Features Editor for ITPro, CloudPro and ChannelPro. He oversees the commissioning and publication of in-depth and long-form features, including case studies and op-eds, across a breadth of topics in the B2B technology space. He also contributes to a vareity of other publications including The Week Digital and TechRadar Pro. Keumars joined ITPro as a staff writer in 2018, and has expertise in a variety of areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation, as well as public policy and legislation.