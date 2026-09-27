Harber's stylish new backpack is the perfect accessory for conference season, and I can't wait to show it off

I'm lucky that my job takes me to all kinds of events, and when I'm travelling, whether abroad and closer to home, having the right backpack to carry my kit is a no-brainer.

Harber London's backpacks have always been a popular choice for high-end travellers, offering a mix of style and durability - I've been trying out the new Venture Edition of the classic Roll Top backpack, and it's been invaluable so far.

Designed for both modern travel and everyday usage, the collection combines water-repellent recycled nylon made from reclaimed marine plastic with full-grain leather accents - the perfect combination to keep your belongings protected.

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Roll with it

If you're not a Harber fan already, their backpacks and weekend bags are truly some of the best we've ever tried.

Each one is handcrafted in the company's workshop in Spain, built of its SEAQUAL® yarn, a premium recycled nylon made from reclaimed marine plastics, to build a waterproof and lightweight product that weighs in at just 1.05Kg/2.31lbs.

Currently only available in Black, the backpack comes with a magnetic roll-top opening for fast, effortless access to the main compartment, with two magnetic front buckles allowing quick access and adjustment when needed.

The bag offers around 22 litres of space, and a frankly silly seven total pockets. Inside, the backpack features a special laptop compartment capable of fitting devices with anything from a 13in-16in span, so all your usual favourites should easily slide in.

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The compartment even has a water-repellent YKK zipper for enhanced protection, and inside, there's a number of zippered interior pockets for all your bits and pieces - all with a lighter-toned interior lining which should help you quickly spot what you need.

(Image credit: Harber London)

As mentioned, I'm a frequent traveller, so I really appreciate a well-made and designed bit of luggage - and this backpack definitely delivers.

The amount of kit you can squeeze in is frankly ridiculous, and I'm able to pack in my laptop, water bottle, charging cables, notebooks, snacks, and much much more.

The bag is quick and easy to adjust, and feels super secure thanks to the roll top. The shoulder straps are beautifully padded as well, so you don't start to ache towards the end of the day.

Overall, as with all Harber products, the build quality is fantastic - you can really tell this a product handmade with care by people who really know what they're doing.

The backpack comes with a one year warranty, and 60-day return policy, with shipping around the globe - so get yours now, prices start at £369, with free shipping.