Google Workspace will now save you from making any embarrassing file-sharing mistakes

Accidentally sharing a file with the wrong set of co-workers or contacts could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new Google Workspace update.

The platform is changing how users contact others who have collaborated on a Google Workspace file, hopefully making it less likely you'll share an item with the wrong people.

The change will make it more obvious who users have already shared a document or folder with, adding a new icon that allows them to write an email to fellow collaborators.

Easier Google Workspace file sharing

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

In a Google Workspace updates blog post announcing the feature, the company notes the change builds on existing abilities aimed at making online collaboration more straightforward.

Users can already “notify” someone when they’ve been added to view, comment on, or edit a file - but now file owners and editors can quickly email any fellow collaborator, which could be useful if there have recently been a number of updates, or asking a specific question about the file.

On the "Share" pop-up menu, users will now see a new email icon next to the "people with access" header, where they can select the email recipients and add a custom message.

The feature is rolling out now, and is available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

The update is the latest is a series of changes announced for Google Workspace in recent weeks as the company continues to boost the user experience.

This includes adding Gemini AI tools to help users draft and write emails on their mobile devices, with an upgrade for the existing "Help me write" feature adding a new "Polish" feature aimed at tidying up drafts or rough notes into the perfect message.

The company also recently confirmed the general availability of Gemini as a new side panel across popular apps including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive - however only paying Google Workspace customers can access it for the time being.