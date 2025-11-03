Google has a new experimental DeepMind AI tool to help your SMB scale marketing fast

Pomelli is an experimental AI tool for creating digital marketing assets

It can build brand knowledge just from a link to your website

AI-generated assets are editable for the final human touch

Google Labs has launched a new experimental AI marketing tool in partnership with Google DeepMind aiming to help SMBs quickly and effectively scale their marketing campaigns .

In a blog post announcing the news, Google Labs Senior Product Manager Daniel Adonai and DeepMind Senior Product Manager Bea Alessio explained the new Pomelli platform can be used to create on-brand social media campaigns with ease.

“Pomelli uses AI to understand your unique business and generate effective, tailored campaigns in just three steps,” they wrote.

Google’s Pomelli will create SMB marketing campaigns quickly

Adonai and Alessio explained Pomelli was born out of the need for more accessible marketing scaling tools for SMBs, who often face time, budget and skill challenges.

The tool starts off by gathering knowledge of the company and its branding via the business’s website, building a brand profile to capture things like tone of voice, fonts, images and colors.

Step two sees the tool suggesting custom campaign ideas, based off this ‘Business DNA’. “If you have your own idea, you can type in a prompt to create content tailored exactly to your vision,” the Product Managers wrote, implying that users can choose between AI-generated suggestions and their own.

The third and final step is to turn those ideas into marketing campaigns with “high-quality, on-brand” assets, which SMBs can use for adverts, their website or social media posts.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the assets are AI-generated, Google’s tool builds out an editable format so that users can still finetune things like fonts and image placement.

As of now, Pomelli is available to try in public beta for English language customers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “It’s an early experiment and it might take some time to get things right,” Google disclosed.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.