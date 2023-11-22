Google Drive just made its best Android feature even better

Keeping tabs on all your key documents, train tickets and even receipts could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new Google Drive update.

The cloud storage platform has revealed it has redesigned its Android version to make document scanning even easier than before.

The new-look scanner includes a customized Google Drive image viewfinder with simpler controls, as well a new "Auto capture" camera mode which can snap an image for you as soon as you have your subject lined up.

Google Drive document scanner

Spotted by 9to5Google, the document scanner upgrade also offers a new preview interface once your photo has been taken, with a bunch of tools designed to help get your image just how you like it. This includes Crop & Rotate, Filter (including Auto, Color and Grayscale options), Retake and Delete. Once complete, the tool will let you pick a certain folder to upload the image too.

The document scanner redesign is the latest upgrade for Google Drive in recent weeks as the company looks to ensure its platform remains useful and intuitive for users everywhere.

This includes adding a new look homepage that sports a refreshed appearance and layout Google says will, "help you more easily find the right file much faster."

Available across both Android and iOS, the changes provide a much smoother experience when accessing Google Drive on the move, including an updated suggested view which will display files that have been recently opened, shared or edited.

The refresh will also show more recommended files on the homepage, giving users visibility over much more of their work, and the Notifications menu/view is being replaced with an "activity" menu, which will highlight the files that need your attention in one single place, such as those pending access requests, recent comments, and awaiting approval.