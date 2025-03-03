Google co-founder Sergey Brin reckons the next big leap in AI is possible - but only if we all ditch working from home
Google co-founder says more human hours is key to cracking AGI
- Google co-founder Sergey Brin says workers should consider 60-hour weeks
- That’s on top of the boosts they’re to get from Gemini AI
- Powerful artificial general intelligence is the next step
After stepping away from the company in 2019, Google co-founder Sergey Brin recently returned to the tech giant to work in-person and he’s now asking all workers to consider doing the same.
Brin believes that, with the right resources, the company can win the AI race, but that means workers are being urged not only to return to the office but to consider doing longer 60-hour weeks (which works out to be 12 hours a day over five days).
The big ask comes as Bein views Google as being in a great position for a breakthrough in artificial general intelligence.
Google co-founder wants workers to put in the hours
Brin isn’t the only leader to suggest longer working hours could be beneficial – Infosys CEO Narayana Murthy said the company’s workers should consider giving up 70 hours a week (14 hours a day) to help boost productivity and lift India out of poverty.
Even though the Google co-founder believes longer hours could be the answer the company’s been looking for, he also indicated that employees should use Gemini and other AI tools where possible to enhance efficiency – meaning workers’ outputs could far exceed the 60 physical hours he wants them to put in. He also praised the company’s workers and celebrated its strong programmers and data scientists.
Though many of Google’s rivals have started to implement full-time office-working policies, Google still operates on a three-day-per-week hybrid policy. It’s unclear whether Google will follow suit, but it’s unlikely that Brin’s 60-hour week will reach the level of implementation. Still, his influence as a founder could carry some weight.
Despite the turbulent and slightly problematic launch of Bard in 2023, Google has ramped up its AI efforts, and the Gemini rebrand potentially looks to distance the company’s artificial intelligence from earlier versions.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
However Google – and/or its rivals – will meet artificial general intelligence, where capabilities can surpass human intelligence, is not yet determined, but with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also striving for AGI, the technology is certainly becoming within reach.
Via Ars Technica
You might also like
- Check out the best AI writers you can use today
- IBM return-to-office scheme is reportedly targeting older workers
- Give your employees a helping hand with the best productivity tools
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lenovo's latest iteration of popular Yoga laptop range comes with exceptional tandem OLED tech
Direct-to-chip, single-phase and dual-phase cooling explained