IBM return-to-office scheme is reportedly targeting older workers

Some IBM workers were told to return to the office three days per week in 2024

All of the organization’s workers are now being given similar notices

Unfair expectations for relocation have earned it the ‘stealth layoff’ title

IBM’s recently enforced return-to-office policy is disproportionately targeting older and long-term remote workers who are less likely to relocate.

According to one employee speaking with The Register, the scheme aims to reduce expenses by requiring employees to work from specific locations – or resign.

IBM is one of many now mandating that workers be in the office more frequently after the pandemic-induced rise in remote working, but its policies aren’t as tight as many of its rivals.

IBM’s RTO disproportionately affects older workers

As of 2024, IBM has required managers, executives and various other types of employees across the US to work from its offices at least three days per week, requiring them to relocate nearer to one of its eight sites across New York, Illinois, Texas and North Carolina.

The company is now rolling out in-person working policies for all of its workers.

Despite pushing the in-person agenda, IBM did not offer any relocation support, such as covering expenses associated with moving for work purposes, even though previous relocations (which earned it the 'I've Been Moved' acronym alternative meaning) did come with some support.

Speaking about the RTO policy, The Register’s unnamed source said: “This included all employees who started working from home during COVID as well as those who have been working from home for 15-plus years.”

IBM had already been sued in 2024 for discriminating against its older workers, but the company is facing similar allegations one year later as it intensifies its office-working efforts.

Workers affected by the changes are referring to the RTO as a stealth layoff – the company has already cut around 5,000 jobs across at least five different rounds (tracked by layoffs.fyi) in the past two years alone.

All being said, IBM isn’t the only company being accused of unfairly targeting certain worker demographics during its RTO calls. Other tech titans have found themselves in similar situations, including Amazon, whose workers are among the most vocal.

TechRadar Pro has offered IBM an opportunity to share its thoughts on the policy, but the company did not immediately respond.