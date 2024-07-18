Google Cloud unveils its most rugged and tough deployment to date
Google Distributed Cloud appliance offers a rugged addition for businesses
Google has announced the general availability of a new Distributed Cloud configuration designed for use in tactical edge environments.
The new Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped appliance allows customers in harsh environments, such as disaster zones and remote research stations, to remain connected to Google Cloud applications and AI solutions while minimizing outage risk.
In order to maintain connectivity, the Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped appliance offers full isolation, operating without connectivity to Google Cloud or the public internet.
Google Distributed Cloud expansion
The Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped appliance is designed to operate without reliance on the public internet, ensuring it meets stringent regulatory and compliance requirements. Users can also expect an array of security features, including encryption, data isolation, firewalls, and secure boot, to safeguard their data.
In its announcement, Google boasts the appliance’s Department of Defense Impact Level 5 accreditation, adding that it is also designed to meet Impact Level 6 and higher accreditations. It weighs around 100 lbs (45kg) and can be transported in a rugged case or mounted in a rack, which aids portability.
The appliance supports various use cases, including disaster response, industrial automation, transportation and logistics, and restricted workloads for federal and defense. It combines infrastructure-as-a-service features like compute, networking, and storage with Google Cloud services such as data transfer and analytics.
Michael Roquemore, Director of the the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office’s Rapid, Agile, Integrated Capabilities Team, and an early air-gapped appliance customer, commented:
“By delivering a secure and compliant edge compute platform, the RSO can leverage already developed Google-based technologies in both connected cloud and disconnected edge to bring digital innovation to the Service Members wherever they operate.
Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped appliance is generally available now, and the product specification is available on a dedicated web page.
