Good news, all your favorite Microsoft 365 apps are coming to Apple Vision Pro — Teams, Word, Excel and more are going virtual, and there's even Copilot

Microsoft has announced that all its popular workplace apps are coming to the Apple Vision Pro headset when it launches later this week.

The company has revealed top Microsoft 365 apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote will all be on offer in the App Store for Apple Vision Pro on February 2 (the day of its official launch).

And for those looking to take their video conferencing meetings to the next level, Microsoft Teams will also be available, offering an all-new way to communicate and collaborate with colleagues, co-workers and friends wherever they are.

Microsoft 365 on Apple Vision Pro

"At Microsoft, we are committed to providing our customers with great Microsoft 365 experiences across their favorite platforms and devices," Microsoft's Gabriel Valdez Malpartida noted in a blog post announcing the news.

"We have worked closely with Apple for many years to bring these experiences to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Now, with Apple Vision Pro, these apps make use of the infinite canvas of spatial computing and can appear side by side at any scale for incredible multitasking."

The company added that its Microsoft Copilot AI platform will also be on hand to give users a much more intelligent and intuitive experience, including the ability to, "create, analyze and connect, using your own words and voice (literally)".

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft outlined a selection of ways it believes the Apple Vision Pro can benefit workplace users, and why its apps are the perfect partner for the device.

This includes using the device to practise a PowerPoint presentation as you would when speaking to a live audience, using the infinite canvas feature to visualize and analyze data on Excel graphs and sheets, and blocking out all distractions to focus on a particular Word document - where Copilot is also able to quickly summarize documents.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

When it comes to Microsoft Teams, the company says the Apple Vision Pro can allow users to be enjoy more immersive communication wherever they are, and even create their own "persona" to build a virtual representation of themselves for a call.

The news comes shortly after Microsoft Teams in particular received something of a virtual boost with the announcement of Microsoft Mesh, a platform that looks to bring co-workers and collaborators together as virtual avatars, no matter where in the world they actually are.

The platform will not be the only workplace software offering coming to the Apple Vision Pro, as Zoom has also announced an official app for the headset allowing users to collaborate in what it says is a more real-world, immersive environment.