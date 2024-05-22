GEEKOM Mini IT13 is now $150 off

Intel has discontinued its Mini PC line, paving the way for alternatives like the GEEKOM Mini IT3, offering better value and availability compared to Intel's previous offerings.

The Mini PC features a 14-core 20-thread I9 13900H chip with 32 GB of RAM, 2 TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, all for less than $800. It boasts a variety of connectivity options, including USB 4 ports, HDMI 2.0 ports, Ethernet, and more. The Mini PC is easy to upgrade with additional storage and RAM. It boots up quickly and delivers snappy performance for everyday tasks and light editing work. The I9 processor excels in handling heavy workloads, such as editing high-resolution videos and performing complex calculations. Overall, the Mini PC offers impressive power and versatility in a small form factor.

Save $150 on GEEKOM Mini IT13 You can get this pocket rocket for $150 off on this link in the US, or if you are based in the UK, get £150 off by using this link. The deal ends on 29 May so hurry up and use this amazing opportunity.

Petite powerhouse

Despite the compact size, the GEEKOM Mini IT3 offers a user-friendly and straightforward setup process, ensuring convenience for users. The GEEKOM Mini IT3 features an attractive blue aluminum design, providing a premium look and feel. The outer shell of the Mini PC is primarily plastic but incorporates metal components, lending to a sturdy build quality. Easy access to the internals is facilitated by clips, allowing for convenient upgrades and maintenance. The PC's performance is complemented by the optimization of Windows 11, allowing users to experience the system in its pure form without added clutter.

The Intel i9 Mini PC lacks a dedicated graphics card, which significantly impacts its gaming performance. However, its thermal management is commendable, demonstrating stable temperatures even under load, reaching a maximum of around 70 degrees Celsius. It excels in tasks like video editing, animation, and handling large Excel spreadsheets. Despite not being ideal for gaming, it can still play some games with reasonable performance, especially less demanding or older titles.

Make sure to read our in-depth review of the GEEKOM Mini IT13

