Former ecommerce giant Zulily shuts down
Zulily is selling off its assets as it prepares to close
Seattle-based ecommerce company Zulily has closed its doors after almost exactly 14 years of trade, blaming a “challenging business environment” for its decision.
The company said that, on December 22, it completed "an orderly wind-down of the business to maximize the recovery for the companies’ creditors."
The news comes after years of failed attempts to salvage Zulily's business, including several rounds of layoffs and a final sale to generate some additional revenue.
Zulily shutdown
Zulily has now entered an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors (ABC) which will see the company sell off its assets in a bid to pay its creditors.
It says this is despite "recent efforts to position the business for future growth," which have included layoffs in Seattle as well as other locations, such as Nevada and Ohio, over the past two years.
Prior to its notice, the company said that it had "attempted to" fulfill all pending orders and will continue to do so for around two weeks, by which time it hopes to have shipped them all. It has also promised to issue refunds where cancellations have had to be applied.
Ryan C. Baker, Vice President for Douglas Wilson Companies, which owns Zulily ABC, LLC, added: "If you have placed an order and do not receive it or a refund by January 22, 2024, please contact Omni Agent Solutions, our claims agent."
A separate FAQ document says that the process is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.
In the meantime, given the lack of customer service representatives, customers seeking refunds or those with credit on a gift card are being advised to file a proof of claim via https://omniagentsolutions.com/ZulilyABC.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Amazon sues ecommerce fraud gang that stole millions in fake refunds
- Check out our pick of the best ecommerce hosting providers
- Want to sell online? Here are the best payment gateways
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!