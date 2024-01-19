Forget your power plug, this tiny stick PC can run from an unexpected power source — a standard Ethernet cable connected to a PoE switch

Minisforum has taken the wraps off the MS-01, a powerful mobile workstation featuring a high-performance 13th generation Intel i9 CPU, ample storage options and all the ports you could hope for.

If you’re in the market for a capable, diminutive device, then the MS-01 is definitely worth a look - but if you don’t need anything quite as powerful, the Chinese manufacturer also revealed another new mini PC that might be of interest.

S100-N100 is a mini PC roughly around the same size as a USB hub. Unlike its much more advanced sibling, this new device is driven by an Intel N100 (3.4Ghz) CPU. It does come with a surprising twist however. The stick PC boasts a 2.5Gigabit Ethernet port that supports PoE, meaning it can be powered using a standard Ethernet cable, completely eliminating the need for a power plug.

Windows 11 pre-installed

There’s a USB PD port as well that you can also use to power the device or connect it to a screen, as well as a typical power button next to those.

The S100-N100 has two 10Gbps USB 3.1 Type-A ports on the side and an HDMI 2.0 port on the end, and it comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, 8GB single channel LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Wireless connectivity is provided in the form of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The S100-N100 is not a particularly powerful piece of kit, but if you’re in the market for a mini PC that you can use to fulfill a similar role to the Raspberry Pi, it could be the perfect fit.

There’s currently no word on pricing or availability for the S100-N100, but Minisforum is planning to launch it in the coming months.

Via PC Watch