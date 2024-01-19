Forget your power plug, this tiny stick PC can run from an unexpected power source — a standard Ethernet cable connected to a PoE switch
Minisforum S100-N100 is a mini PC powered by PoE
Minisforum has taken the wraps off the MS-01, a powerful mobile workstation featuring a high-performance 13th generation Intel i9 CPU, ample storage options and all the ports you could hope for.
If you’re in the market for a capable, diminutive device, then the MS-01 is definitely worth a look - but if you don’t need anything quite as powerful, the Chinese manufacturer also revealed another new mini PC that might be of interest.
S100-N100 is a mini PC roughly around the same size as a USB hub. Unlike its much more advanced sibling, this new device is driven by an Intel N100 (3.4Ghz) CPU. It does come with a surprising twist however. The stick PC boasts a 2.5Gigabit Ethernet port that supports PoE, meaning it can be powered using a standard Ethernet cable, completely eliminating the need for a power plug.
Windows 11 pre-installed
There’s a USB PD port as well that you can also use to power the device or connect it to a screen, as well as a typical power button next to those.
The S100-N100 has two 10Gbps USB 3.1 Type-A ports on the side and an HDMI 2.0 port on the end, and it comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, 8GB single channel LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Wireless connectivity is provided in the form of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
The S100-N100 is not a particularly powerful piece of kit, but if you’re in the market for a mini PC that you can use to fulfill a similar role to the Raspberry Pi, it could be the perfect fit.
There’s currently no word on pricing or availability for the S100-N100, but Minisforum is planning to launch it in the coming months.
Via PC Watch
More from TechRadar Pro
- After something with a bit more power? These are the best workstations around
- And these are the best business laptops available today
- This obscure vendor just unveiled the most powerful mini PC ever - but it won’t be cheap
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.