Five low-tech productivity boosters in a high-tech 2024

My favorite low-tech productivity solution is a desk whiteboard. In the morning I write my goals and it’s so satisfying to erase them one by one. It also gives me a space to quickly write down ideas before formally writing them in a more appropriate place or erasing them.

Varhomax Desk Whiteboard: $26.99 at Amazon This tiny desktop glass whiteboard is designed to sit compactly between your monitor and keyboard, making it easy to jot down quick memos such as to-dos, reminders, schedules, and phone numbers and brainstorm ideas during work, zoom meetings, phone calls, and online classes. With this whiteboard, you can now throw off your post-it notes, which were everywhere and tended to fall off easily. Additionally, this whiteboard has built-in storage and is available in multiple colors.



The other thing I can struggle with is procrastination but time seems more precious when you see it ticking away, which is why I keep an analogue clock on my desk. I procrastinate less when I can see how much time I have left to do something. A neat trick is using the pen for the whiteboard and drawing a mark on the clock so you can physically see a deadline approaching.

Analog Alarm Clock: $12.99 at Amazon This analog clock is simply magnificent! Its high-quality material is so smooth to the touch it feels like a fine silk scarf. What I love about this clock is not only its impeccable craftsmanship but also its simplicity. It’s so sturdy that I don’t have to worry about breaking easily. And the best part? The second-hand sweep creates a peaceful environment, ideal for a good night’s sleep.

If that doesn’t work, when I’m struggling to get what I want done, I think about why I’m doing it. That’s why I keep a 4 x 6 picture frame of my family on my desk and a larger 5 x 7 picture frame of a Ducati Panigale V4 R Racing motorcycle in front of that.

Laura Ashley 5x7 Navy Enamel Picture Frame: $19.99 at Amazon Laura Ashley frames are not just meant for displaying your photographs. They also serve as essential home decor pieces that can transform any room into beautiful living spaces that fill us with warmth throughout the seasons. This particular Laura Ashley frame is ideal for displaying your precious memories and favorite photos elegantly. The sharp-looking border design in this chic metal frame boosts contemporary style to any interior space in your home.



Another low-tech solution to boosting productivity is a stress ball. Sometimes you just need to fidget with your hands or imagine crushing your problems in them. Stress balls help keep me focused. Especially in meetings.

MindPanda Stress Balls: $20.99 at Amazon Introducing the ultimate stress-busting solution - MindPanda’s three-pack stress ball bundle! With three different sizes and strengths - soft, medium, and hard - you can customize your stress relief routine to your liking. Our squeeze balls are perfect for warm-up exercises, strengthening your grip, and conditioning your hand and finger muscles. So say goodbye to stress and hello to a more relaxed and energized you with MindPanda’s stress ball bundle!

My last suggestion is the ultimate low-tech productivity booster that has proven success. You can’t get more low-tech than a plant but they can improve your workspace for your high-tech projects. Poorly ventilated office spaces create stuffy low-oxygen environments full of harmful and productivity reducing pollutants. Improve air quality to improve productivity.