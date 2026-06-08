T-CREATE EXPERT P35SG enables remote SSD destruction via cellular control

Hardware level wipe prevents recovery even after advanced forensic attempts

Physical button allows instant local activation of secure data wipe

A storage device capable of destroying its own contents remotely has emerged as one of the more unusual technologies unveiled at Computex 2026.

Teamgroup unveiled the T-CREATE EXPERT P35SG, an external SSD that combines portable storage with an integrated cellular communications system.

The device incorporates an independent 4G LTE modem, allowing it to receive commands without depending on a connected computer or host network.

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How the wireless destruction actually works without a host computer

The built-in cellular network bypasses limitations that the host machine might impose on the drive, so a user can trigger confidential data destruction remotely, even when far away from the physical device.

For on-site use, the SSD also includes a physical button that enables instant one-touch data wiping when needed.

It uses a patented two-stage safety push-button system paired with Teamgroup’s dedicated destruction circuit, both protected by utility patents in multiple regions.

The company has also integrated a proprietary destruction trigger notification system, which sends real-time updates so users can confirm when the wipe process has completed successfully.

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The drive performs its wipe sequence at the hardware level rather than through any operating system, a bare metal execution which makes it resistant to software-based interruption once the process begins.

On-board power reserves ensure the wipe completes even if the device is suddenly disconnected, and a combined high-voltage physical breakdown and logical data wipe further strengthens the destruction process.

The company claims this method meets strict standards designed to prevent forensic recovery.

A fail-safe locking mechanism helps reduce the risk of accidental activation and unintended data loss.

A business traveller carrying sensitive client information may find value in this level of remote destruction control.

The drive essentially acts as a data “dead man’s switch,” ensuring information cannot be recovered if the device is compromised.

Previous self-destruct storage technologies and early concepts

Self-destructing storage technology has evolved through several experimental stages over the years, ranging from military-style designs to more practical consumer approaches.

In 2021, Technodynamika, a subsidiary of Rostec, reportedly prototyped a USB drive with a built-in detonator designed to physically destroy NAND chips when triggered.

The mechanism was intended to make recovered data completely unrecoverable once activated.

More recent consumer-oriented concepts, such as the Ovrdrive USB, took less extreme approaches.

These included heat-based data destruction and secure multi-step unlock processes designed to prevent unauthorized access.

TEAMGROUP has also entered this field with devices like the P250Q Self-Destruct SSD and the P35S SSD, which can permanently erase data with user-initiated commands.

They combine hardware-level data erasure, AES-256 encryption, and power-loss resilience to ensure sensitive information cannot be recovered even after interruption.

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