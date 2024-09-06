First international standard for LLMs to be developed by US-China tech coalition

In an unexpected move toward AI governance globally, China and the US have collaborated to develop the world’s first international standard for large language models security in supply chains.

The development comes from joint efforts by Chinese giants Ant, Baidu and Tencent, together with US firms Google, Meta and Microsoft.

The ‘Large Language Model Security Requirements for Supply Chain’ initiative was unveiled today at the World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA) in Shanghai.

Unexpected US-China AI effort revealed

The new standard is aimed to address the entire lifecycle of LLMs in order to prevent security risks like data leaks, model tampering and supplier non-compliance. Top academic and industry institutions, such as the Cloud Security Alliance Greater China Region and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, joined the American and Chinese companies in drafting and reviewing the guidance. Together, the bodies form the AI Safety, Trust, and Responsibility (AI STR).

Peter Major, Chair of the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development and Honorary Chairman of the WDTA, commented: “International cooperation on AI-related standards has become increasingly crucial as artificial intelligence continues to advance and impact various sectors globally.”

In a blog post, the WDTA added: “This international cooperation is essential for managing the risks associated with AI while maximizing its benefits for all societies.”

As generative AI technologies continue to develop, companies have called for greater measure to enhance safety. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously called for “full-stack safety efforts.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the US’ intentions to inhibit Chinese technological and military advancements with export restrictions, the two nations have cooperated on this effort, underscoring the crucial nature of establishing mutually agreeable and clear guidance.

Moreover, China became the world’s first country to regular generative AI. Other nations and regions are continuing to play catch-up.