Finding workplace harmony: navigating noise in the return to the office

As more companies champion a return to the office, once empty workspaces are now back to bustling with activity. But with this shift, a new issue has surfaced: noise.

Supporters of office-based work argue that the face-to-face interactions spark creativity, strengthen working relationships and boost team spirit in ways that remote work cannot match. However, noise in busy offices is proving to be a major concern for many. The challenge for businesses lies in creating an environment where the ability to quietly focus or collaborate with colleagues can coexist.

Nigel Dunn Social Links Navigation Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA North at Jabra.

A thriving workplace or a focus killer?

Research from Jabra found that loud workspaces do more than irritate—they impact both employee wellbeing and productivity. In fact, half of UK employees reported feeling stressed by the constant background chatter and distractions in the office. Noise ranks among the top three causes of stress for employees. So why are companies insisting on a full five-day office return?

While company culture and the benefits of connecting with colleagues face-to-face are big factors, the drawbacks cannot be ignored. Noise and overstimulation can result in decision fatigue and burnout, with nearly half (47%) of employees in Jabra’s report saying office noise hampers their ability to concentrate.

Noisy workspaces – the silent threat to employee wellbeing

The consequences of a noisy work environment can be severe, with 60% of employees agreeing that such environments leave them physically drained. And over half (59%) say it is challenging to feel passionate about their work when dealing with constant noise.

Businesses must prioritize employees’ comfort and wellbeing. A recent McKinsey survey of company executives found that hybrid work models are most effective for boosting revenue, attributing this to improved employee wellbeing.

Championing a healthier office environment

But how can organizations proactively address noise-related stress at work? Creating quiet zones and thoughtfully designed meeting rooms where employees can go to focus is a good place to start, alongside spaces that are designed for more social activities and group collaboration. Ensuring that staff are equipped with technology like high-quality noise-cancelling headsets can also minimize distractions and help them to concentrate in louder environments. A calm office atmosphere that is conducive to getting work done can significantly boost employee morale and productivity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Workers report that improved meeting audio quality can positively impact their interpersonal skills through clearer communication (46%), better collaboration (44%) and enhanced communication skills (39%).

The top three must-haves for employees according to Jabra’s research were noise-cancelling headphones, more flexibility to work from home, and designated spaces for different activities, such as quiet or collaborative zones. Investing in these and offering flexible working practices will have a significant positive impact on employee wellbeing, which ultimately leads to a happier workplace.

From chaos to calm

As more employees transition back to the office full-time, many will grapple with heightened stress levels. Factors like noise type, intensity and individual sensitivity all impact how we function at work, which can in turn influence our mental health and performance.

Companies need to cut through the noise and listen to employees to create an office environment that works for everyone. To successfully navigate the return to the office, striking the right balance between a vibrant and lively office atmosphere and enabling staff to have focused, distraction-free time is essential.

We've featured the best WFH app.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of Tech: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro