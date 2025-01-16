Finally, another true wireless monitor with a battery, and this one is actually affordable

I've counted three TWM launched or demoed over the past year or so

Viewsonic's VG1656N costs under $300 and has a 4000mAh battery for an expected 3hr battery life

Mirror or cast wirelessly, without the need for a separate app

True wireless, portable monitors have been steadily evolving, and we could count no less than three launched or demoed over the past year.

Enter ViewSonic’s latest release, the VG1656N (via TechPowerUp). This 16-inch portable monitor stands out with a sizable built-in battery and wireless casting capabilities at a reasonable price point of $299.99 USD.

The lightweight display weighs just under two pounds and is less than half an inch thick, making it easy to carry in a backpack. It also includes a smart cover which doubles as a protective case and an adjustable stand.

Highly portable display

It offers a native WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, and it also supports a 4,000mAh battery which can power the monitor for up to three hours, depending on usage.

Users can mirror content from Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android devices without the need for additional apps or software using a USB-C wireless dongle.

ViewSonic’s VG1656N integrates a G-Sensor which detects the monitor’s orientation and automatically adjusts the screen to landscape or portrait mode.

This feature requires the vDisplayManager app for wired connections, and doesn't function at all with wireless casting.

The monitor also comes with two USB-C ports, offering 60W two-way power delivery, though the battery itself cannot be recharged via USB-C and users will need an AC adapter.

Elsewhere, the company plans to launch the TD1656-2K in the second quarter of 2025, featuring a 16-inch touchscreen display with a native 2K resolution.

"Our new desktop monitors, along with our current slate of portable display devices, showcase how ViewSonic continues to expand its display solutions to offer more choices, features, and functionality to any type of work or play lifestyle," noted Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic.