Enpass unveils Google Workspace integration for seamless password management experience

Enpass has unveiled a new Google Workspace integration for its password manager that it hopes will help create a seamless and secure working experience.

Following a similar integration with Microsoft 365 last year, Enpass has now expanded its portfolio to include even more business software .

By including Google Workspace integration, the Enpass password manager stores and syncs data using Google Cloud accounts, keeping your password vaults more secure than ever.

Enpass Business for Google Workspace

In order to improve the user experience, Enpass has ensured that those using Enpass Business for Google Workspace have a wide range of customizable options, including unlimited vaults, instant vault sharing for teams, alongside quick and simple permissions management.

Moreover, Enpass has also included additional features such as access recovery for lost master passwords, unsafe password monitoring, one-click password generation, and even management and synchronization for passkeys.

Speaking on the integration, Enpass CEO Hemant Kumar said, “With Enpass, no client data is stored on — or even passes through — Enpass servers. Business clients and personal users alike have 100% control over where their data is stored.”

“In this world of the everyday ransomware threat, our password management solution is secure and ensures clients have ease of password management with control of their data at the same time,” Kumar concluded.

