Dell claims record breaking 4K monitors will offer 'key eye wellness features' but the jury is still out

New Dell UltraSharp monitors can reach a 3000:1 contrast ratio thanks to EIPSB tech

They are the first 4K displays to receive a 5-star eye comfort certification

I love that there's a TB4 connectivity hub which paves the way for daisychaining

Struggling with eye strain from your desktop monitor? Dell could have the solution to your woes, as its new Dell UltraSharp monitor range marks the launch of the world’s first 4K monitors with a five-star eye comfort certification.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland, this rating means the monitors offer a range of eye wellness features, such as lower blue light emissions. The firm said the monitor series reduces up to 30% more blue light compared to competitor models.

Better still, Dell insists this change doesn’t affect color accuracy, which is a real win-win for users.

What’s in store with the new UltraSharp series?

Ambient light sensors are another key talking point for Dell, as the UltraSharp range now adjusts brightness and color temperatures to match user environments, thereby reducing further eye fatigue.

Meanwhile, new low reflectance capabilities reduce glare, helping improve focus in office settings, according to Dell.

These comfort features come equipped in the new UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors, designed specifically for professionals. Dell unveiled the launch of the new monitor ranges ahead of CES 2025.

Both monitors offer what Dell claimed is the “world’s first” enhanced IPS Black technology - providing 47% deeper blacks and an 89% ambient contrast ratio improvement in typical office environments when compared to conventional IPS.

Similarly, the UltraSharp range now boasts a 3,000:1 contrast ratio as well as VESA DisplayHDR and 4K resolution for improved color accuracy and depth.

The tech giant described the new monitor range as the “ultimate productivity powerhouse”, owing to a raft of new integrated features and capabilities.

These include an integrated Thunderbolt 4 connectivity hub, USB-A and C capabilities, and RJ45 ports.

Meanwhile, both monitors include 140W power delivery features via USB-C for compatible PCs in addition to front-facing ports to deliver 15W USB-C charging for phones and various accessories.

Eye comfort monitors are all the rage

The launch of the new UltraSharp range comes amid a sharpened industry focus on improving eye comfort for both casual and professional users.

Ahead of CES 2025, Samsung unveiled the launch of its new ViewFinity S8 monitor, which includes an ‘eye-saver’ mode and flicker-free features to reduce user eye strain.

The TÜV-certified monitor series adjusts color temperatures based on environmental lighting factors to limit fatigue during prolonged use - particularly in office spaces.

LG’s QHD monitors, unveiled in October 2024, also targeted improvements for users in this regard through the inclusion of a Reader Mode aimed at reducing eye fatigue when reading documents.

Similar to Samsung’s latest S8 series, these include a ‘flicker safe mode’ to minimize screen flickering and limit strain.