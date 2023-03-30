Dell U3423WE Ultrasharp Curved Monitor review

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The Dell UltraSharp U3423WE is a 34-inch curved USB-C monitor (opens in new tab) with a built-in productivity USB-C hub (opens in new tab) that connects everything from USB-A to USB-C, Ethernet, and more.

We have used the UltraSharp U3423WE as our primary business monitor (opens in new tab) for the last few weeks and have loved the effortless increased productivity. This monitor has been a fantastic boost for our main desk setup, allowing us to work with a test computer constantly plugged in and rotate our individual laptops (opens in new tab) depending on who is working at the desk

Unboxing and First Impressions

The setup for this monitor is remarkably straightforward. We were able to open up the box and get the monitor set up in a matter of minutes without any help. We chose the DisplayPort (opens in new tab) cable for our testing computer and grabbed the USB-C cable, knowing we would use that quite a bit for our laptops.

We mostly used this monitor on the included adjustable stand, though right out of the gate, we tried this monitor on an external monitor arm (opens in new tab) utilizing the VESA Bracket. In both cases, this monitor looks beautiful and works even better.

Design and Build Quality

The UltraSharp U3423WE's design is clean and minimalist. The border of the display is black on the front and matted silver on the back and stand, with the high-end materials that make up this monitor fit the premium monitor's quality.

Due to the 21:9 aspect ratio and 34-inch display, this is a very wide monitor, and we had to adjust some things on our desk to ensure this would fit. However, once we rearranged the desk around to accommodate, the width was easy to get used to.

In Use

Thanks to a built-in KVM (opens in new tab), this monitor can run up to two computers simultaneously, switching the mouse, keyboard, and video display with a simple button press. Interestingly, the integrated RJ45 Ethernet port locks to a single computer, keeping a continuous connection regardless of which computer is active on screen.

While working with content on the screen, we love the horizontal real estate available to us with this aspect ratio and resolution. We can put three to four web pages side by side on this screen without feeling too cramped.

Specs Resolution: 3440 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 60Hz Response Time: 5ms Panel Type: IPS Viewing Angle: 178/178 Aspect Ratio: 21:9 Brightness: 300cd/m2 Connectivity: Dimensions: 32 x 15.5 x 9.3 inches / 81.28 x 39.37 x 23.62 cm Weight: 25.22 lb / 11.44 kg

The multiple windows are super helpful when we are researching and writing, making it possible for us to write on one window, have our notes on another, and still have plenty of space for release notes and more. Another handy use case of this monitor was when we use it with large (and wide, with many columns) spreadsheets (opens in new tab).

Outside of heavy research time or detailed spreadsheets, we use smaller windows than the monitor allows, keeping part of the desktop wallpaper visible. This has been enjoyable and relaxing, making us feel minimal and on top of our game.

The picture that this monitor puts out on a curved display is gorgeous. It took two whole minutes to get used to the curved display, and now it feels weird when we shift to a monitor that is not curved. Having the edges, often the most challenging parts of the screen to see, turned in is an experience in and of itself, and especially for a monitor this wide, it makes a monumental difference.

At first, those not used to a curved monitor may think the image will be distorted due to the curve. However, that is not the case at all, as the monitor does not look like a curve while you are using it at all. Instead, the display is right where it should be.

Final Verdict

The Dell UltraSharp U3423WE is a fantastic screen, with the only downfall from our testing being the price and the passthrough cable location on the stand. Beyond that, it worked great as a monitor for business applications, productivity, and fun in one display.