Cybersecurity teams are being left out of creating the next generation of AI tools

Despite AI tools now being implemented in organizations of all sizes, cybersecurity professionals have reproted they are being excluded from the development process.

Despite the increasing use of AI in security operations, a new survey from ISACA has revealed almost half (45%) of companies shut out cybersecurity teams from the development, onboarding, and implementation of AI solutions.

The threat landscape is rapidly developing, as are the tools security professionals use to combat them, with the survey showing 28% of cybersecurity teams are now using AI to automate threat detection and response, and 27% use the tech for endpoint security.

Shifting focuses

AI has the potential to be used by cybersecurity teams to streamline tasks and lighten workloads, but there’s also evidence AI tools are being increasingly used in cyberattacks against businesses.

With more and more regulations also being introduced regarding AI software, like Europe’s AI Act, governance is becoming much more significant. Shockingly, only 35% of cybersecurity professionals are actively involved in the development of policy governing the use of AI tech within their business.

“Cybersecurity leaders cannot singularly focus on AI’s role in security operations," said Jon Brandt, ISACA Director, Professional Practices and Innovation.

"It is imperative that the security function be involved in the development, onboarding and implementation of any AI solution within their enterprise – include existing products that later receive AI capabilities.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Staffing difficulties are a persisting problem in the cybersecurity industry, and the survey reveals that there has been an increase in the use of contractors and consultants to plug the gap.

There is an increased reliance on AI or automation to address shortages - making it even more important for security professionals to be included in implementation stages.