Could this be the lightest Core Ultra i7 laptop right now? Dynabook R9 weighs 1Kg and even comes with a LAN port — shame it is only on sale in Japan

Japanese tech giant Dynabook has unveiled a new 14-inch notebook, the Dynabook R9.

Available in a stylish Dark Tech Blue color, the new device is powered by a Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and Intel Arc Graphics GPU, and weighs only 1.04kg/2.29lbs, potentially making it the lightest laptop of its kind.

The new R9 sports a 14-inch display (1920 x 1200) and comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It features a range of ports, including two USB 3.2 (Gen1) Type-A, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB4) Type-C, HDMI, microSD card slot and audio input/output. Connectivity is provided in the form of Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Copilot ready

There’s a 920,000-pixel (VGA) webcam with privacy slider and a fingerprint sensor. Plus the keyboard includes a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key so you can summon Microsoft's new AI assistant with a single tap.

The R9 comes with four Dolby Atmos compatible speakers and, for a bit of variety, there are twin microphones at the top of the screen rather than at the side of the webcam. AI noise cancelling reduces unwanted background sounds during Teams and Zoom meetings.

As with other Dynabook products, the laptop features Dynabook Empower Technology to optimize heat dissipation, and maximize the performance of the Core Ultra.

The Dynabook R9 runs on Windows 11 Home, and comes with Office Home & Business 2021 and one free year of Microsoft 365 Basic.

The main downside of the new laptop? It’s only going to be available for sale in Japan. Priced at around 290,000 yen ($1932.56) it’s expected to go on sale there in late April.