Companies are feeling pressured to use ChatGPT and other AI tools

Three-quarters (75%) of company leaders are feeling increased pressure to incorporate generative AI into their business strategy, a new study from Qualtrics has claimed.

The software provider reckons that generative AI can play an important role in helping organizations to make sense of the swathes of customer-related data they handle, with benefits relating to breaking down and analyzing the data.

Whether or not companies decide to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, one thing is certain. The majority of customer experience leaders believe that the size of their teams will grow over the next 12 months, which means jobs are unlikely to be at risk as a result of AI.

Generative AI in customer experience

It’s clear that Qualtrics’s study finds generative AI to be a time-saving assistant which allows humans to better focus on providing a better experience for their customers. The firm’s Director of AI Product Management, Ellen Loeshelle, said:

“Incorporating AI gives customer experience teams a powerful way to reduce workloads and let people focus on the issues that humans are made for, without sacrificing insights that drive future improvements and innovations.”

In other words, generative AI can work quietly behind the scenes processing data that would otherwise be time-consuming for human workers, enabling them to improve satisfaction scores by providing quicker and more applicable results.

Along with the clear productivity benefits, many of the study’s 800 respondents in the field of customer experience from across Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the US, hope that generative AI tools and AI writers will help them to reduce workload, and thus burnout, by fixing inefficient processes.

Moving forward, nearly two-thirds of the leaders questioned said that they expect their companies to be increasing their financial investment in tech tools and training for their customer experience teams over the course of the next year.