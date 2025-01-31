Leaseweb boosts AI-focused services with the inclusion of Nvidia GPU solutions

High-end Nvidia GPUs arrive in all Leaseweb datacenters

Locations across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific get boost

Addition should be great for data compliance and AI workloads

Leaseweb has significantly expanding processing capabilities with the launch of high-end Nvidia GPUs in all its datacenters.

The Amsterdam-based company announced it now offers Nvidia's L4, L40S, and H100 NVL GPUs throughout its data centers in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

The move is a step forwards towards making Leaseweb a leader in providing the computer needs for Artificial Intelligence, media & entertainment, and gaming industries.

Prices promise to be competitive

"This announcement represents an important step for customers where GPU availability is increasingly important and will give organizations around the world the price/performance flexibility they need, as soon as they need it," noted Liat Mendelson Honderdors, Principal Product Manager, AI and GPU at Leaseweb.

The infrastructure rollout supports a range of AI-focused workloads, including model training and video analytics, while also catering to traditional GPU use cases in media production and gaming.

Honderdors added, “Our customers value Leaseweb’s extensive industry expertise as they plan and deploy infrastructure for their most processor-intensive workloads. With considerations ranging from price and performance to data sovereignty and compliance, Leaseweb’s solutions and state-of-the-art global network means we are ideally suited to helping our customers grow their business and expand into new markets, even at hours’ notice. By incorporating best-in-class NVIDIA technology into our infrastructure portfolio, we're laying the foundation for a broader solution set that will continue to evolve with customer needs."

Leaseweb's expansion marks a notable evolution for the company, which began as a web hosting provider in 1997. With a current portfolio of 20,000 customers and over 80,000 servers across 28 data centers globally, the company has built significant scale in traditional infrastructure services.

The new services could be a helping hand in data sovereignty and compliance headaches, with the company's distributed global network allowing customers to deploy AI workloads in specific geographic regions. This could prove particularly important in markets with strict data localization requirements.