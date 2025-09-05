Report claims ChatGPT dominates AI market, with more than four-fifths of worldwide chatbot usage

Perplexity peaked at 14% before sliding into single digits

Microsoft Copilot uses Office integration to secure meaningful adoption growth

The global AI chatbot market has quickly consolidated around one dominant player - OpenAI’s ChatGPT, new figures have claimed.

Data from StatCounter covering July 2024 through August 2025 and based on over 3.8 billion page views per month across more than 1.5 million websites has shown ChatGPT currently holds 80.92% of the market.

At its peak in April 2025, ChatGPT accounted for 84.2% of worldwide usage - and even as its share dipped in subsequent months, it continued to hold more than four-fifths of the global market, far ahead of any competitor.

No AI chatbot comes close

The closest challenger in the dataset is Perplexity, but its position looks less secure when viewed in context.

Perplexity reached a high of 14.1% in March 2025 but slid to 8.0% by July before recovering slightly to 9.0% in August.

That trajectory reflects a company with brand visibility yet struggling to maintain consistent adoption against the momentum of OpenAI’s ecosystem.

Perplexity has tried to set itself apart by emphasizing research-driven AI tools, responses, and live data integration.

Still, its declining market share suggests that novelty alone may not be enough to sustain a competitive edge against a rival with overwhelming scale.

One of the more notable shifts in 2025 has been the rise of Microsoft Copilot.

Starting at just 0.3% in March, Copilot quickly climbed past 5% by May and stabilized in the 4–5% range through the summer.

This surge shows that Microsoft’s strategy of embedding AI deeply across its Office and Windows ecosystems is working.

Copilot remains far behind ChatGPT, but its steady climb positions it to rival Perplexity for the second spot in the global market.

If integration continues to expand and user reliance grows, it could become the most credible challenger outside of OpenAI.

The other smaller rivals in the market struggle for relevance.

Google Gemini, despite Google’s vast reach, has held between 1.9% and 3.3% of the market, showing modest adoption.

Deepseek showed a late uptick, peaking at 2.7% in August 2025, while Anthropic’s Claude remained below 1.2%.

The numbers present a market that is dynamic yet heavily concentrated. For now, ChatGPT remains dominant, Perplexity is under pressure, and Microsoft Copilot is steadily catching up.