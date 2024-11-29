Bridging the cybersecurity readiness gap in the UK

Demand for skilled IT professionals has been lagging behind supply for some time in the UK, but when it comes to having the right cyber defences in place, this can be make or break for businesses. In a new report, GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is already being used in malicious cyber activity and will almost certainly increase the volume and impact of cyberattacks – including ransomware – in the near term.

As the NCSC urges organizations and individuals to implement protective measures, business leaders are under pressure to improve their cybersecurity postures, and fast. Finding cybersecurity professionals with the right skillset to fill these roles is challenging. However, with demand outpacing the supply of trained talent. And if we’re able to plug the skills gap in the near term – are UK businesses set up to succeed?

Nick Drouet Social Links Navigation UKI CTO at Kyndryl.

Why cybersecurity needs to be top priority

Cybersecurity is, of course, a global issue. With attacks impacting such a big number of businesses, it is unsurprising that the Kyndryl Readiness Report highlights a significant readiness gap in the UK’s IT infrastructure.

Although many UK business leaders feel confident about their IT capabilities, only 39% believe their infrastructure is prepared to manage future risks. The aging infrastructure, with nearly half of critical components reaching end-of-life, not only falls short in supporting emerging technologies but also poses cybersecurity risks. As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, outdated systems become prime targets, with security vulnerabilities escalating.

In the report, cybersecurity emerges as the top concern among UK executives, with 70% expressing concern about cyber-attacks and less than a third (33%) confident in their current cybersecurity readiness. Legacy systems, which many UK firms still rely on, complicate the deployment of advanced security measures, leaving organizations vulnerable. The rapid rise of AI-driven threats, coupled with end-of-life infrastructure, exacerbates security challenges, making cybersecurity a crucial area for improvement.

How the UK skills gap is compounding the security issue

The report underscores a critical skills gap across the UK’s tech sector, which is another hinderance to infrastructure readiness. Over 40% of business leaders cite a shortage of IT talent, particularly in AI, Machine Learning and Automation and 20% cite a shortage in cybersecurity and data policy as a barrier to digital transformation. This skills deficit impedes the adoption of modern technologies and prevents organizations from fully utilizing emerging cyber defense mechanisms. As tech advances outpace training programs, closing this gap becomes essential for the UK’s IT resilience and security.

Raising the bar on cyber defense

The cybersecurity landscape in the UK is rapidly evolving, with new threats like AI-driven attacks and the increasing frequency of ransomware adding urgency to the need for robust cyber defences. Yet, the challenge extends beyond technology alone. A lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals, outdated infrastructure, and the complexity of integrating modern defense tools all put UK businesses at risk.

To bridge the readiness gap, business leaders need to prioritize investment in both infrastructure and workforce development. This means not only upgrading outdated systems but also building a culture of continuous learning and upskilling in cybersecurity and IT. Collaboration with educational institutions, investment in AI and threat detection tools, and a proactive stance on legacy system replacement will be essential to staying ahead of threats.

Ultimately, achieving cybersecurity resilience requires a holistic approach—one that combines technology, talent, and forward-thinking strategy. By addressing these interwoven challenges, UK businesses can strengthen their defenses and prepare for the future of digital security.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro