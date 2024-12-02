Black Friday is over but you can still get this Firsty eSIM deal for Cyber Monday

Traveling or working remotely typically requires a reliable and worry-free communication experience. However, often this is easier said than done, at least not without hefty roaming fees or insecure public Wi-Fi.

And this is where Firsty eSIM service comes in, offering you a smarter way to address this issue and stay connected, wherever you are. The best part? For a limited time, you can even claim a sweeter 10% off deal for all its plans.

Why choose Firsty?

Setting up your Firsty eSIM is as straightforward as can be- download the app, activate the eSIM, pick the location, the number of days needed, and your desired package.

You can opt for the Regular plan for casual app usage (ideal for messaging apps, live maps, emails, and social media) and high speeds or an Ultra subscription that unlocks everything from streaming to hotspots - at extra high speeds.

Customers around the world have picked Firsty for their mobile connectivity needs, thanks to its exceptional capabilities that include global coverage in over 160 countries, high internet speeds, flexible data packages, easy setup, and encrypted connections.

Utilizing a global network of regional telecom partners, the Firsty eSIM tool automatically connects you to the best local provider and eliminates the need for manual intervention. With it, you just activate your eSIM and you’re good to go for 30 days or whatever period you choose.

Do you have some leftover data? As a bonus perk, you can pause your Firsty data subscription and continue using it on your next trip.