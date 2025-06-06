​​Beyond algorithms: Agentic AI and the behavioral data scientist

Agentic AI promises a significant shift in automation, with Gartner projecting it will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues by 2029. This highlights not only the technology's growing power but also fuels ongoing discussions about the data scientist's evolving role. While pre-trained models and APIs handle certain tasks, building sophisticated agentic systems capable of collaboration and complex workflows demands more than technical integration.

It requires a new perspective. Traditionally focused on extracting insights from data, data scientists building advanced agents must increasingly adopt the mindset of a behavioral scientist – observing, understanding, and translating the nuanced logic behind human decision-making into functional AI. This behavioral lens is becoming essential for unlocking agentic AI's true potential.

Dr Jan Kunkler Social Links Navigation Principal Data Scientist at Lobster.

Incorporating the human touch

Why this shift towards behavioral thinking? Unlike traditional models focused on pattern recognition, agentic systems must act within complex environments, executing processes previously handled by humans. Simply replicating documented steps isn't enough; agents need the underlying intent, situational awareness, and adaptive logic guiding human actions, especially when facing ambiguity or novel scenarios.

Human expertise is rich with implicit knowledge – the intuition, judgment calls, and context-driven heuristics developed through experience. A process is often just a means to an end for the person performing it; the real goal is the outcome – formatted data, a resolved issue, a strategic decision. Capturing this hidden layer – the tacit knowledge, goal orientation, risk assessments, and subtle 'rules of thumb' – becomes the data scientist's critical task. It requires analyzing the behavior surrounding the process: What decisions are made, and why? Based on what information (or lack thereof)? What trade-offs are considered? What are the underlying objectives? Deconstructing this human 'operating system' allows for the design of agentic AI that truly collaborates and reasons effectively, moving beyond simple automation.

How do agents do this?

How is this captured human logic translated into a functioning agent? It's a design challenge, moving beyond pure algorithm development. Data scientists actively structure the agent's behavior – often using a combination of rule-based systems, targeted prompts, and workflow orchestration – to reflect the effective oversight and decision heuristics observed in human experts. This involves meticulously defining the agent's role, goals, accessible knowledge, and permissible actions, essentially encoding the observed human strategy into the agent's operational blueprint, much like defining responsibilities within an expert team.

Consider monitoring a deployed machine learning model for performance degradation ('model drift'). Instead of basic alerts, a data scientist applying a behavioral lens designs a team of specialized agents. An ‘Observer’ tracks key metrics with human-like sensitivity to meaningful changes. If anomalies are detected, a ‘Diagnoser’ investigates potential causes, mimicking a data scientist's troubleshooting process. A ‘Planner’ agent then decides on actions (retraining, alerting humans) based on rules capturing the team's established strategy and risk assessment. Other agents might handle pipeline execution and validation against holistic criteria (fairness, efficiency, business alignment), mirroring a human team's careful steps.

The data scientist architects this collaboration, defining roles, knowledge access, judgment heuristics (e.g., when is drift truly significant?), and escalation paths. They embed observed expert behaviors into the system's structure, transforming agentic AI into a transparent, controllable assistant and freeing human intelligence for complex challenges.

What will this mean for the future?

This required behavioral lens signals a broader transformation in knowledge work. As agentic systems execute well-defined processes, the human expert, including the data scientist, evolves from task execution towards becoming architects and strategists of intelligent workflows. This is the essence of becoming "consultants on our own projects," guiding the automation rather than simply performing the steps.

Focus shifts towards higher-level activities: precisely framing business problems for AI; deeply analyzing and designing the human processes to be automated; orchestrating how agent teams collaborate based on that behavioral understanding; providing strategic oversight, validation, and critical evaluation of AI outputs (essential given AI's inherent uncertainties); and crucially, leveraging the time saved to drive innovation, experiment with novel approaches, and tackle entirely new challenges that were previously out of reach. This empowers professionals to apply their ingenuity where it delivers most value, fostering a workplace focused on continuous improvement. Agentic AI, built with this human-centric approach, becomes a powerful amplifier of human capability.

Conclusion

Agentic AI's rise necessitates an evolution in data science. Moving beyond task execution requires data scientists to increasingly adopt a behavioral perspective, delving into the 'why' and 'how' of human workflows to imbue agents with nuanced logic and collaborative capabilities. By modeling human processes, designing agentic systems as digital teams, and shifting towards strategic oversight, data scientists unlock this technology's potential. This evolution elevates the human element, freeing skilled professionals for complex problem-solving and innovation – becoming architects of intelligent systems, not just operators of tools. Ultimately, successful agentic AI will be grounded in understanding human behavior, amplifying our unique ingenuity.

We've featured the best AI chatbot for business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro