At last, Google Workspace is making this small but vital change to making slides, and I'm so relieved

Google Workspace solves a major slide-building woe

Google Slides now lets users select and resize objects together

Will also make it easier to select specific items on slides with many overlapping objects

Making sure your presentation slides are as striking as they should be is set to get a lot easier, thanks to a tiny but crucial update from Google Workspace.

The office software suite has upgraded its Slides platform with a tweak that will allow users to resize multiple objects all at once, at the same scale - while also (hopefully) keeping everything clear and visible.

The change should mean an end to the frustration of trying to tweak your slides just how you like them, but finding out that resizing just a single item throws everything off, and you then need to do everything manually.

Google Slides resizing

"This update helps you spend less time getting objects to fit on a slide with proportional scaling," a typically brief and blunt Google Workspace Updates blog post announcing the change noted.

Users will simply need to drag a selection box over the items they want resized, with the ability to select multiple objects or images at once.

"Resizing your selection will now scale everything proportionally and maintain visual clarity," the company says, with fonts, borders, shadows and all other attributes all scaling seamlessly.

Google Workspace is also making it easier to select specific items on slides which may contain many overlapping objects.

Users will now see an outline appear when hovering over an object, making it easier to select objects that are layered.

The new features will only work in edit mode, not while being presented, and object selection can be scaled up and down by the user.

The updates are rolling out now, and are available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.