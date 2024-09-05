Asus ExpertBook P5 AI laptop boasts military-grade durability, and enhanced performance

At its Always Incredible event as part of Berlin-based tech show IFA 2024, Asus has revealed a trio of new AI-enhanced laptops including the new ExpertBook P5 which promises a highly efficient and secure machine for modern professionals when it launches starting at $1,099.99 / £999.9 in November.

The driving force behind the P5’s capabilities are the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 200 processors. The best of which – the Ultra 9 chipset – boasts an NPU that can perform 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS), equating to a three times higher AI performance over the previous generation.

These new AI capabilities will help boost on-device AI processes in Microsoft's CoPilot+, Asus’ MuseTree idea generation tool, adaptive locking (which secures your PC automatically if you walk away while it’s unlocked), and AI noise cancellation which is handy for virtual meetings.

Slim military grade design

Speaking of, the ExpertBook P5 has a new free AI Expert Meet tool with several handy built-in AI tools. This includes a live transcription and a post-meeting summary so you can recap everything you discussed later, automatic watermarking to flag confidential discussions, and a live AI translation tool which can translate directly between eight languages (including English, Mandarin, Spanish, and French) – not merely into and out of English.

Asus’s ExpertBook P5 also delivers with a solid design.

While maintaining a fairly light and slim profile – at 1.29kg and 1.49cm thick – and boasting a 2.5K 144 Hz display, Asus’s new machine meets the US MIL-STD 810H military standard. Asus says this durability rating is there to provide some peace of mind that your vital work documents won’t be lost because you knocked your laptop off the table; the P5 can survive more than its fair share of bumps and even some extreme conditions.

If something does go wrong the P5 comes with a three-year international warranty so you can get assistance even when you’re traveling (for more precise details you can check out Asus’ official list of where this warranty applies [PDF])

What’s more, it's designed with customizability in mind. To open up the internals you simply remove six Philips screws and can get access to every part with relative ease.

This allows you or your IT department to tinker with the P5 as necessary. Perhaps swapping out the WiFi card with one that meets your bespoke security requirements, or upgrading the parts after a few years when they’re starting to show their age – which should be a lot cheaper and a much more sustainable route than replacing the whole machine with a new laptop.

Furthering its sustainability credentials, the ExpertBook P5’s modular design and incorporation of recycled materials has allowed it to achieve 50% circularity in its design (up from 10%) based on Circular Transition Indicators.

We haven’t yet had hands-on time with this new laptop to see Asus promises in action for ourselves, but as its November launch approaches it certainly looks like an enterprise laptop to keep your eyes on.