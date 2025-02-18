An obscure French startup just launched the cheapest true 5K monitor in the world right now and I can't wait to test it
A 27-inch 5K monitor for just €650?
- JapanNext challenges high-end market with affordable 5K monitor
- VESA compatibility, adjustable stand, and multiple connectivity options
- Multitasking is made easier with PIP and PBP modes, it doesn't support Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
French startup JapanNext has introduced one of the most affordable true 5K monitors on the market.
Priced at €650 (approximately $680), the snappily named JN-IPS275K-HSPC9 (originally in French) business monitor supports Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) modes, allowing users to view content from multiple sources at the same time.
"It is truly a pride to release this type of monitor exclusively in Europe," said Victor HUON, Japannext Europe's Chief Marketing Officer in a translation from French. "It is a real alternative to all those looking for a 5K monitor offered by other brands at much higher prices."
A new player in the 5K monitor market
The monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 5120 x 2880 resolution, while supporting 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 color coverage, along with 178-degree viewing angles, minimizing color distortion.
A 2000:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits brightness, a matte finish, support for 1.07 billion colors, and HDR compatibility enhance contrast and color depth. And to get that perfect angle, the monitor features height adjustment (110mm), tilt (-5° to 20°), rotation (15° dual), and pivot (90°).
It features multiple ports, including DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C 3.1, both capable of delivering 5K resolution at 60Hz. An HDMI 2.0 port is also available, though it's limited to outputting 5K at 30Hz. USB-A and USB-B ports are included for peripherals, along with audio output and built-in 3W speakers.
It's also VESA-compatible (100x100mm), allowing users to mount it on a stand or wall.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
