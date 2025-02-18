An obscure French startup just launched the cheapest true 5K monitor in the world right now and I can't wait to test it

A 27-inch 5K monitor for just €650?

JapanNext 5K monitor
(Image credit: JapanNext)
  • JapanNext challenges high-end market with affordable 5K monitor
  • VESA compatibility, adjustable stand, and multiple connectivity options
  • Multitasking is made easier with PIP and PBP modes, it doesn't support Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

French startup JapanNext has introduced one of the most affordable true 5K monitors on the market.

Priced at €650 (approximately $680), the snappily named JN-IPS275K-HSPC9 (originally in French) business monitor supports Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) modes, allowing users to view content from multiple sources at the same time.

"It is truly a pride to release this type of monitor exclusively in Europe," said Victor HUON, Japannext Europe's Chief Marketing Officer in a translation from French. "It is a real alternative to all those looking for a 5K monitor offered by other brands at much higher prices."

A new player in the 5K monitor market

The monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 5120 x 2880 resolution, while supporting 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 color coverage, along with 178-degree viewing angles, minimizing color distortion.

A 2000:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits brightness, a matte finish, support for 1.07 billion colors, and HDR compatibility enhance contrast and color depth. And to get that perfect angle, the monitor features height adjustment (110mm), tilt (-5° to 20°), rotation (15° dual), and pivot (90°).

It features multiple ports, including DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C 3.1, both capable of delivering 5K resolution at 60Hz. An HDMI 2.0 port is also available, though it's limited to outputting 5K at 30Hz. USB-A and USB-B ports are included for peripherals, along with audio output and built-in 3W speakers.

It's also VESA-compatible (100x100mm), allowing users to mount it on a stand or wall.

