Amazon rolls out its virtual health clinic across the entire US
Basic healthcare is now available online via Amazon Clinic across all 50 US states
Amazon’s web-based healthcare service has now rolled out to all US states, as the ecommerce giant looks to conquer even more areas.
With Amazon Clinic, users can remain within the Amazon ecosystem to get access to some basic healthcare, including consultations and treatments for more than 30 common health concerns.
Those looking to benefit from Amazon’s medical service can get help regarding coronavirus, birth control, migraine, sinus infection, and more.
Amazon Clinic is now widely available
During the early stages of Amazon Clinic, the service has already averaged a satisfaction rating of 96%. Screenshots in the company’s blog post also suggest that customers may be able to review their treatment relating to each individual condition, so future customers can make a judgment about whether to opt for Amazon as a healthcare service.
Alongside video consultations nationwide, 34 states also get access to instant-messaging support. It’s not actually Amazon that gives patients the medical advice, though: Wheel, SteadyMD, Curai Health, and Hello Alpha all offer their services through Amazon Clinic, and digital patients can select their preferred choice based on pricing.
The company says that message-based consultations typically cost around $35 on average, with video calls costing a touch over double on average, at $75. While Amazon Clinic doesn’t accept insurance “at this time,” customers can at least use FSA or HSA money to foot the bill.
Amazon also adds that medication prescribed by clinicians may be covered by insurance, and those looking for fast and free delivery can use the Amazon Pharmacy service.
Citing a lack of time, tools, or resources for some cases of poor health, Chief Medical Officer and General Manager for Amazon Clinic, Dr. Nworah Ayogu, said that the wider rollout of Amazon Clinic is hoped to remove barriers.
While Twitter (or should we say X?) has been stealing the headlines lately over Elon Musk’s ambitions to make the network a catch-all platform, much like China’s WeChat, Amazon is clearly well on its way to its own, very similar, goal.
