Amazon lobbyists to be barred from European parliament
Amazon in the regulatory spotlight once again
Lobbyists from Amazon are to banned from the European parliament after a number of MEPs called for action to be taken.
The MEPs stated that Amazon is not cooperating with the parliament on issues surrounding working conditions and the rights of its employees.
This comes at a time when Amazon and other tech giants such as Microsoft are receiving additional scrutiny by the EU on their business practices.
€18.8 million spent on lobbying since 2013
Amazon has faced increasing criticism on the working conditions in its European sites and its less than friendly approach to unionionization. Since 2021, the ecommerce giant has failed to attend three meetings with the employment and social affairs committee, with the most recent meeting being missed due to “short notice”, according to a letter from the committee to Robert Metsola, the EU parliament president.
“It is unreasonable for members to be lobbied by Amazon while at the same time being deprived of the right to represent the interests of European citizens and inquire about claims of breaches of fundamental rights enshrined in EU Treaties and EU labour laws,” the letter stated.
In response to the decision, Amazon said, “We are very disappointed with this decision, as we want to engage constructively with policymakers. As a company that has been active in the EU for more than 25 years and now has more than 150,000 permanent employees here, we take our engagement with policymakers in Brussels and across Europe extremely seriously.”
Since 2013, around €18.8 million has been spent by Amazon on lobbying campaigns in EU institutions, according to non-profit research group, the Corporate Europe Observatory. “Amazon’s anti-democratic behaviour won’t be tolerated,” said Oliver Roethig, regional secretary of European trade union group UNI Europa in response to the ban.
Via FT
More from TechRadar Pro
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Cat Bussell