Amazon is upgrading its AWS AI image generator to help your business build exactly what it needs

Amazon has unveiled an upgraded version of its AI image generator, promising improved performance and new capabilities to help your business get the most out of AI.

Amazon Titan Image Generator V2 includes image conditioning abilities, allowing the tool to detect and segment out specific parts of an image in order to offer new suggestions or possibilities, allowing users to "guide" the creation of an image like never before.

The company says its new model can be particularly useful for generating marketing or advertising campaigns, allowing for a range of options or evolutions of a particular image to be created and evaluated.

Amazon Titan Image Generator V2

The initial version of Titan Image Generator was released at AWS re:Invent in November 2023, offering businesses the chance to create "studio-quality, realistic images" using a model which could be trained on company-specific data, cutting down on lengthy wait or development times.

The upgraded model looks to build on this, allowing for fine-tuning using assets such as company logos or specific products to make sure nothing too outlandish is created. Users can also provide a reference image along with their text prompt, with the model then providing outputs that follow the specific layout or structure.

(Image credit: AWS)

Elsewhere, the model allows for automatic background removal in images containing multiple objects, and a new subject consistency tool which allows for more fine-tuning, meaning a specific subject (eg a certain object or animal) is preserved when creating new options.

"With Amazon Titan Image Generator v2, you can guide image creation using reference images, edit existing visuals, remove backgrounds, generate image variations, and securely customize the model to maintain brand style and subject consistency," Channy Yun, a Principal Developer Advocate for AWS cloud, wrote in a blog post announcing the launch.

"This powerful tool streamlines workflows, boosts productivity, and brings creative visions to life."

The Amazon Titan Generator v2 model is available in Amazon Bedrock now, but only in the US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon) AWS Regions for now, with future releases set to be announced soon.