Amazon wants to help your business create images using AI

Amazon has joined the AI image generator fray with the launch of its own-brand platform, designed specifically with businesses in mind.

The company unveiled Amazon Titan Image Generator at its AWS re:Invent 2023 event, joining the likes of Google, Adobe and OpenAI in offering a tool to create what its ays will be "studio-quality, realistic images or enhance existing images using natural language prompts".

Part of the Amazon Titan family of AI generation tools, Image Generator can be trained on company-specific data, learning exactly what kind of design your business is looking for, cutting down on lengthy wait or development times.

Amazon AI image generator

Revealing the news as part of his keynote at AWS re:Invent 2023, Swami Sivasubramanian, VP for data and machine learning services at AWS, noted how the launch could be particularly useful for marketing or advertising campaigns, allowing for a range of options or evolutions of a particular image to be created and evaluated before making a final choice.

In an on-stage demo, Sivasubramanian showed off how the tool could be used to swap out the background of an image, but also swapping the image’s orientation using a natural language prompt, ideal for lifestyle images, or marketing and advertising designers looking for a variety of options.

AWS says Titan Image Generator was trained on an unnamed but broad range of data sets across multiple domains, but can also be fine-tuned on custom data sets, and includes built-in mitigations for toxicity and bias.

In order to allay fears over copyright violations, Sivasubramanian noted that all AI-generated images also come with an invisible watermark built-in as a default, hopefully helping lower misinformation and tampering.

Amazon Titan Image Generator is available now in preview for AWS customers on Amazon Bedrock.