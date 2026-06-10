AI is reaching finance’s core systems: Here’s what it takes to run it there

AI is rapidly expanding across finance, but most agentic offerings have yet to reach core production systems. Only 10% of enterprises are using AI tools in a meaningful, production-grade way. Not because of a lack of interest, but because connecting AI to core systems to trade capture, risk, and surveillance is still a work in progress.

These systems offer the greatest opportunity for AI to simplify finance operations through efficient workflows and live trading queries. Yet, legacy systems force this technology to operate in isolation. The volume of architecture connected to traditional platforms often creates this constraint.

Andrew George Social Links Navigation Managing Director and Solutions Architect at 3forge.

The financial services industry has forced firms to adapt core architecture rather than replace it, preserving operations, but limiting AI compatibility. Now, the challenge is incorporating AI into these existing systems without forcing an infrastructure replacement that would cause platforms to pause or fail.

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To bridge the gap between existing systems and modern demands, firms need an architectural layer to help bridge legacy access, implement a governed AI gateway, and introduce AI-native workflows within trusted guardrails. With the right foundation, firms can extend these capabilities directly into production systems and utilize the full value of AI.

Taming the legacy stack without rewiring it

Years of regulations, acquisitions, asset-class specialization, and incremental development without a shared core have created an extensive stack of internal software required to keep operations running – a stack that was never designed to support responsive, AI-driven interaction.

Rather than rebuilding these systems, financial institutions are introducing an architectural layer that unifies access across fragmented infrastructure. This virtualized approach eliminates the need for costly rewiring while allowing organizations to consolidate access to both static and streaming data.

Instead of adding complexity, it creates a simpler path to deploying AI within existing environments.

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IT teams can start this process by establishing a single abstraction layer across fragmented systems, allowing technology integration while applying entitlements at the data layer. In practice, this would allow:

Natural-language interrogation: Organization-specific data through chatbots and AI assistants.

Virtualization of systems: Abstraction of all systems behind a permission-aware access point.

Safe interaction: AI accessible touchpoints within operational infrastructures.

When organizations effectively apply abstraction layers to existing legacy architecture, AI can improve functions while interacting with internal systems through a controlled, permission-awa