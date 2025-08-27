Parallels Desktop 26 launches with support for macOS 26 Tahoe and Windows 11 25H2

The software introduces Internet Speed Booster, new IT management tools, and updated compliance

Parallels continues its subscription model without a perpetual license option for customers

Cross-platform working should now be a lot easier folllowing the release of Parallels Desktop 26, the latest version of the popular virtualization software for Mac.

The update introduces compatibility with macOS 26 Tahoe and Windows 11 25H2, as well as a range of tools aimed at individual users and IT teams.

Among its new features is Internet Speed Booster, a mysterious addition with few details available on what it actually does, but its presence may catch the attention of users who run bandwidth-heavy tasks inside virtual machines.

macOS 26 changes

“With Parallels Desktop 26, we’re delivering compatibility with Apple’s latest macOS, and powerful new tools for the IT teams and developers who rely on Parallels every day,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Parallels.

“This release reflects our ongoing commitment to Apple innovation and our focus on enabling enterprises and IT admins to securely manage and scale their Mac environments.”

Parallels Desktop 26 improves how Windows virtual machines read Mac disk space.

Microsoft’s OS can now display the storage actually available on the host Mac, reducing potential errors during large software installations or updates.

The software also takes into account how macOS 26 handles background processes, allowing features like Coherence Mode to continue to run without interruption.

The update also adds new centralized management options for enterprise users. Administrators will soon be able to apply policies that control settings such as shared folders, USB access, and clipboard sharing.

The software has renewed its SOC 2 Type II compliance, which supports companies that have to meet strict internal and external security standards.

There’s a new guide for deploying single Windows applications on Macs without requiring users to run a full Windows environment, and integration with Jamf Pro for monitoring and managing Windows updates within virtual machines.

Scripts provided by Parallels will allow IT teams to run scans or start installations remotely.

Parallels Desktop 26 is available in Standard, Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions, but it continues to be offered only as a subscription.

The lack of a perpetual license option will no doubt be a disappointment for many, especially long-term users.