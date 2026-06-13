China launched 33,615 drones simultaneously and rewrote record books.

A floating aerial screen stretched across more than 148,000 square metres.

Thousands of drones combined to create one massive animated canvas.

China has added another milestone to the rapidly expanding drone industry after a large-scale aerial performance established three Guinness World Records during a public event in Sichuan Province.

The achievement drew attention not only because of the number of drones involved, but also because of the enormous visual display.

The record-setting event was organized by Yufengzhe Technology, which launched 33,615 drones simultaneously over an airport in Dujiangyan, a city located in Sichuan, China.

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Three records achieved during a single performance

Guinness World Records officials attended the event and verified multiple achievements resulting from the coordinated flight operation.

The performance established a new record for the most drones flown simultaneously under group control during a single show.

It also secured the record for the largest number of drones forming an aerial pattern at the same time.

A third record came from the creation of what Guinness World Records recognized as the largest mid-air LED mesh screen ever assembled.

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According to event organizers, the floating display covered about 148,561 square metres, creating a massive illuminated structure suspended above the airport.

Rather than functioning as individual visual elements, the drones worked together to form a giant aerial canvas capable of displaying complex images and animations.

The achievement demonstrated the scale that coordinated drone technology can now reach when thousands of aircraft operate under centralized control.