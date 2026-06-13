'A breathtaking spectacle' — Watch the jaw-dropping 33,600-LED mesh formed entirely by Chinese drones that smashed 3 world records

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Giant panda in the sky helped China set three drone records

China 33000+ drone display
(Image credit: CCTV Video News Agency)
  • China launched 33,615 drones simultaneously and rewrote record books.
  • A floating aerial screen stretched across more than 148,000 square metres.
  • Thousands of drones combined to create one massive animated canvas.

China has added another milestone to the rapidly expanding drone industry after a large-scale aerial performance established three Guinness World Records during a public event in Sichuan Province.

The achievement drew attention not only because of the number of drones involved, but also because of the enormous visual display.

The record-setting event was organized by Yufengzhe Technology, which launched 33,615 drones simultaneously over an airport in Dujiangyan, a city located in Sichuan, China.

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Three records achieved during a single performance

Guinness World Records officials attended the event and verified multiple achievements resulting from the coordinated flight operation.

The performance established a new record for the most drones flown simultaneously under group control during a single show.

It also secured the record for the largest number of drones forming an aerial pattern at the same time.

A third record came from the creation of what Guinness World Records recognized as the largest mid-air LED mesh screen ever assembled.

According to event organizers, the floating display covered about 148,561 square metres, creating a massive illuminated structure suspended above the airport.

Rather than functioning as individual visual elements, the drones worked together to form a giant aerial canvas capable of displaying complex images and animations.

The achievement demonstrated the scale that coordinated drone technology can now reach when thousands of aircraft operate under centralized control.