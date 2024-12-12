Adobe Fresco is celebrating five years by going free for all users
Get access to over 1,000 pixel brushes and advanced features
- Adobe Fresco is now free for all users
- The software is celebrating its fifth anniversary
- The latest update adds a range of features, including animation support
Adobe Fresco is celebrating five years of availability by going completely free.
Since its launch in 2019, Fresco has undergone over 50 updates, introducing more than 120 features.
Artists and designers can now get their hands on various mediums and discover new ways to express themselves, with access to over 1,000 pixel brushes and advanced features that were previously exclusive to premium users.
Fresco goes free
In its latest update, Fresco integrated motion tools which allow artists to animate static illustrations with dynamic movement, adding animation capabilities to what was exclusively an art platform.
New users can also access Fresco’s support for advanced stylus features, such as haptic feedback and tilt recognition with the Apple Pencil, along with squeeze shortcuts and barrel roll functionality
Fresco also integrates with other Adobe tools, such as Photoshop and Illustrator, allowing new possibilities for creative workflows. Artists can sketch in Fresco, refine their work in Photoshop, and switch between the two without the hassle of exporting and re-uploading files.
Gaetan DeSimone, a motion designer for Nickelodeon, appreciates how Fresco combines the power of professional tools with an intuitive interface.
“I’m a professional, so I require professional tools,” DeSimone says. “With Fresco, one of the things I really love about the application is that it has a professional toolset. I feel like the vector brushes are really good and respond naturally — there’s not another app out there that has replicated that,” he added.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com