1Password now lets you share the Wi-Fi password using a QR Code

1Password, the creator of one of our picks for the best password managers around right now, has made it easier than ever to share Wi-Fi passwords.

Wi-Fi passwords are often long, confusing, and difficult to remember, so having a method to share it quickly and easily can save time and frustration.

That's why 1Password have introduced Wi-Fi password sharing via QR code, so guests can log on in seconds.

1Password QR code password sharing

To set up a QR code for the Wi-Fi, users simply need to fill out the “Network Name” and “Network Password” fields, and 1Password will generate a QR code to be scanned whenever someone needs access to the Wi-Fi.

For convenience, the QR code can automatically show up when the Wi-Fi details are accessed via 1Password, but this option can be turned off in Settings > Security > Concealed Fields. This will require users to tap a button to show the QR code when attempting to access the Wi-Fi.

“We’ve made it even easier to share your Wi-Fi credentials with nearby family and friends with a new improvement to the Wireless Router item in 1Password: automatic QR codes! Conveniently share your Wi-Fi network name and password via QR code with your nearby family and friends by having them scan the code – no links or extra taps needed,” says the 1Password team.

Recently, 1Password launched a every-device secure sign-in solution to give businesses the ability to manage sign-ins on every device registered to their organization quickly and securely.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via 9to5Mac