1Password has been busy experimenting to give users new features

1Password is adding new features to its password manager, based on the feedback it has received from its customers in the experimental stages.

The recently launched labs section in the 1Password app is home to test features that users can opt in to if they wish. The firm claims that, "with customer feedback helping us shape experimental features before we commit to bringing them to all 1Password customers, every new addition to labs is actually tailored to real-life use-cases."

It also claims that as well as adding new and innovative features, existing ones and the overall functionality of 1Password have been improved as well, thanks to the labs initiative and the resulting customer feedback.

New features

The first experimental feature added to labs was default details. As the name implies, this allows users to choose which details by default are autofilled on a page.

1Password claims that "given the positive feedback received from customers, our teams iterated on this feature, made improvements, and shipped it to all customers."

This feature now resides under a new “Profile” tab in the 1Password apps. It lets users add their preferred payment card and identity details, which includes their name, address, phone number, and email. Default details can be set for each account you have, meaning you can have separate ones for your personal and business accounts, for instance.

1Password is also increasing support for alternative web browsers on macOS devices, including Orion and Wavebox. The extension can now connect with these browsers to increase functionality, such as letting users unlock the extension on these browsers using TouchID.

1Password says that it will be relying on feedback from users to determine whether or not increased browser support will come to Windows and Linux machines as well, with customers advised to voice their support or concerns on the community forum.

An innovative new feature that is currently in labs is nearby items. This allows users to assign a physical location to items in their vault, so that when they arrive there, the items will be displayed on their home tab in the app.

The company explains that this could be useful for door codes or office Wi-Fi passwords, as well as health insurance details when you visit the doctor and membership card numbers for libraries and the like.

The web version of 1Password has also been given a makeover to bring it in line with the desktop app. 1Password also claims that the redesign "enhances our ability to consistently introduce new features across all platforms." Currently, this web app is only in the read-only phase, as development is still ongoing.

Unlike other experimental features, this new update to the web app won't show up in the labs section on the app. Instead, there is clickable banner on the vault item view on the 1passoword website. The new look is available to 1Password Individual and Families customers, with Teams and Business customers getting access within the next month.

In the Windows beta app of 1Password, there is an exclusive labs feature called Auto-type, which give users a keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+Shift+Space) to fill in login details in apps and form fields. If 2FA is required for the logins, then the one-time passcode for this will also be copied automatically when typing the shortcut.

1Password points out that, "while not a substitute for Universal Autofill on Mac, Auto-type via Quick Access provides a similar streamlined experience, offering you a seamless way to access your accounts across different platforms and applications."

The firm says that it tracks the performance of all the experimental features it launches, and that if they have enough positive feedback, they will move onto the beta apps before getting an eventual official release on all app versions.