Google Password Manager: What is it and why you shouldn't use it

Google Password Manager is a free password management service that allows you to create, store, and manage your logins securely across all your devices. You can access it within the Google Chrome web browser or download the app for Android and iOS devices.

Although Google Password Manager has many helpful features, it may not be the most optimal solution and may not be considered one of the best free password managers. Here’s an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of using the Google Password Manager.

You should also consider the best corporate password manager.

Google Password Manager: Reasons to use

When selecting a password management system, Google Password Manager ticks many of the necessary boxes. It has the capacity to create and securely store robust passwords. When you access websites and applications via the Google Chrome web browser, these passwords are automatically filled in. With its autofill feature, Google Password Manager saves time and effort by eliminating the need to recall and manually enter login credentials.

The Google Password Manager also automatically checks the strength of your passwords and suggests when it might be necessary to make a change. Most importantly, it will alert you if one of your passwords is part of a data breach.

And then there’s syncing. One of the best features of most password management tools is the ability to access and use logins across multiple devices, including mobile. The Google Password Manager also allows you to easily share logins with family and friends in a much more secure way than simply sending them via text.

Google Password Manager provides two additional features for added security: two-factor authentication and a master password. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring another login when you use the manager on a new device for the first time. On the other hand, the master password necessitates a separate login each time you want to access one of your saved passwords.

Google Password Manager: Reasons to avoid

Despite its many features, the Google Password Manager has various drawbacks that can't be avoided. It's not nearly as secure as other password managers since it doesn't use zero-knowledge encryption. With this type of security, data is encrypted and decrypted at the device level, not on the server. In other words, Google's solution could potentially access your passwords if it wanted to. Other password managers use this technology, including NordPass and Bitwarden.

While Google Password Manager provides basic password management tools, it lacks the comprehensive features of top password managers. One major drawback is the absence of cross-browser support, as it is only accessible through Chrome and cannot be utilized with alternative browsers such as Firefox or Safari.

Other issues with the Google Password Manager are ones you'll find with any web browser-based solution. One of these issues is that they only allow you to store passwords, unlike other superior password managers that can hold various file types, such as photos, videos, and documents. Some password managers even provide a few GBs of secure cloud storage.

To conclude, let’s talk again about security. Like other web-based solutions, Google Password Manager is vulnerable to malware attacks using software like JavaScript. This makes it easier for hackers to access your data than stand-alone products.

Google Password Manager alternatives

If you’re seeking alternatives to the Google Password Manager, we recommend checking out our list of the top password managers. This list features exceptional stand-alone products like Dashlane, 1Password, and NordPass, among others.

Dashlane, our favorite solution, offers the convenience of storing unlimited passwords while providing multi-factor authentication for added security. As noted in our review, we have found no reason to doubt its effectiveness in both areas. 1Password, by contrast, is known for its affordability, broad device support, and ease of use, while NordPass users love its good secure abilities and freebie starting package.

See also the best secure browsers and how to recover lost Windows passwords.