A decent keyboard that cuts down on some bells and whistles to achieve an attractive price

The G11 is basically the same as the company's G15, but without the LCD panel.

It's also roughly £30 cheaper if you shop around. It features the same suite of 56 bindable macro keys, Soho-grade electric blue Lighting, and a 'gaming mode' which locks out all XP-based functions (like Sticky Keys - ugh!) so you don't get interrupted mid-shootout.

In fact, the only thing the G11 hasn't inherited from the G15 that we'd actually quite like to be here is the rubberised matte black finish.