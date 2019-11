Does its job well, but most of all is supremely easy to use

Any 3.5inch enclosure will be chunky, but the X-Craft 360 does its best.

What it lacks in compact design, though, it makes up for in ease of use. All it takes to install the drive is to open the front door and slot in the hard disk.

No screws, just plain and simple good design. You even get a microfibre cloth to maintain the super-shininess of the finish.