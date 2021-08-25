Pacific Office Automation is a popular office technology solution provider operating across the western USA. It offers versatile document management solutions for businesses of all sizes, but these aren’t quite as good as they may appear.

With the best document management software , it has become easier than ever to transition to a paperless office. In the past, many companies used thousands of sheets of paper every day, creating unnecessary waste and physical clutter. By moving to a predominately digital system, you can effectively eliminate the need to print physical copies of most documents.

In our Pacific Office Automation review, we take a close look at the document management solutions offered by this US-based company. It operates in eight states across the western USA, offering custom technology and hardware solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Pacific Office Automation: Plans and pricing

Like many companies working in the document management space, Pacific Office Automation doesn’t openly advertise its prices. This is largely because it develops custom solutions for every new client, ensuring you get the correct software and hardware for your needs.

To find out more about the company’s prices and how much you can expect to pay, you will need to reach out to the sales team. There’s a neat online form that you can use to get in touch.

Simply fill in the required details, which include your name, email, and a little information about your business and what sort of solutions you need help with. A sales representative will get in contact with you to arrange a free initial consultation.

Pacific Office Automation: Features

Since Pacific Office Automation partners with a number of different software platforms to provide customized document management solutions, the features that are included vary from client to client. However, there are still a few general features that stand out.

One thing that you need to understand is that Pacific Office Automation provides fully managed solutions across the board. Having trouble with your document management software? Simply speak with a technical support team member and let them fix it for you.

Another standout feature is Pacific Office Automation’s streamlined integration process. Basically, the company will help you integrate your new document management solution with minimal disruptions to your normal workflows.

In many cases, document management won’t be the only thing you need help with. All-in-one solutions are sometimes required, and this is where Pacific Office Automation really becomes useful. The company can help you develop and integrate a full technology plan that meets every single one of your business needs.

Pacific Office Automation: Interface and in use

Now, it’s important to understand that Pacific Office Automation doesn’t actually use its own software solutions. Instead, it partners with a selection of popular software providers to develop custom solutions for every new client.

To get started, you will need to reach out to the team to arrange an initial consultation. During this, you can expect to discuss your exact requirements, what sort of solutions you need, and how much you’re willing to spend.

If you decide to go ahead and use the company, you will be given access to the relevant software platforms. Since Pacific Office Automation uses various different programs, you won’t necessarily have the same user interface or management dashboard as other clients.

Pacific Office Automation: Support

Existing clients of Pacific Office Automation will benefit from a selection of support streams. For starters, the company has 26 physical offices spread across its operating region. Arrange a face-to-face meeting with a team member if you would like to discuss things in person.

You can also get in touch with the technical support team via phone. Remote support is available where required, which basically means that you can let the Pacific Office Automation team access your computer and fix any issues.

There are also manuals and documentation for all programs and hardware devices. And of course, you will be able to access the knowledge base and/or other self-help resources of the software platform that you end up using.

Pacific Office Automation: Security

Since Pacific Office Automation will connect you with a third-party document management program, the security practices you experience will vary. However, it’s safe to assume that the company only partners with reputable document management platforms, as it’s one of the largest office technology solution providers in the United States.

The competition

Pacific Office Automation effectively acts as a middle-man, connecting you with the right document management program for your needs.

M-files is a great option for those who want to subscribe to and use a document management platform directly. It’s designed to help you streamline internal workflows by providing secure document storage. Sort files by a range of tags and other criteria, and benefit from integrations with various third-party platforms where required.

Another great option is DocuWare, which is a favorite among larger businesses and corporations. It’s designed to help you transition to a paperless office in a fast and efficient manner. There are various customizations available, and the platform is highly scalable for growing businesses.

Final verdict

At the end of the day, there are few compelling reasons why you would want to use Pacific Office Automation. Its document management solutions are solid, but it uses third-party software and you can expect to pay significantly more than you would if you purchased the software directly.

The bottom line: If you’re looking to partner with a company to manage all of your technology solutions, Pacific Office Automation could be a solid choice. Otherwise, look elsewhere for your document management needs.