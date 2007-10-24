J.S. Technology Digital Audio Delay review

A handy gadget to have for anyone with a multisource system

If you've ever been plagued with lip-sync errors then you may well have latency problems, wherein a display's signal processing introduces a perceptible delay. TVs will usually compensate for this with an internal audio delay. But what if you're using an off-board audio system, projector or scaler?

If the sound isn't synchronised with the pictures, the resulting experience can be rather off-putting. Hurrah then for this programmable audio delay device, which connects between a source and AV amplifier.

The technology behind the cunning little device is simple enough - the incoming data shuffles into a buffer memory, and is read out again a short (and user-definable) period later. Use is simple; a pair of buttons increase or decrease delay in 5-millisecond steps - the maximum delay is 340 milliseconds (around a third of a second, which should be ample).

Both 44.1kHz (CD) and 48kHz (DVD, digital TV) sampling rates are supported, and we found the unit to be compatible with DTS and Dolby Digital 5.1 DVD soundtracks.

A handy gadget to have for anyone with a multisource system.