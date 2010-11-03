Revo AXiS review

Revo's AXiS offers DAB, internet and FM radio, streaming media from your Mac, a docking station for your iPod or iPhone, Last.fm (a year's subscription is included) and a clock with two alarms.

It's fully shielded, so there's no need to put your iPhone into Airplane Mode. You can wirelessly connect to your home network, while stereo RCA ports enable you to integrate your AXiS into an existing stereo system and a 3.5mm AUX in port means you can connect non-Apple audio devices. There's even a composite video out for iPod/iPhone video.

The AXiS is modelled in a stylish matte black, and features just two face controls; the power button and a large volume dial. Everything else is controlled within the 3.5-inch TFT touchscreen.

Setting up and connecting to your network is easy, and the on-screen menu controls are clear. The touchscreen itself could be a little more responsive, but you soon get used to it.

Navigating through the thousands of available internet stations is simple enough. They're organised by both location and genre, there are dedicated menus for both UK and BBC stations and you can designate favourites for easy return access.

For some reason, there's no remote control in the box. And although you can buy one, that's an extra £10 (and the remote itself appears to offer very limited controls).

Overall sound quality is very good. It won't please hardcore audiophiles (but remember you can integrate it into your existing system), but it's clear, warm, rich and complete given it only has one driver.

A rear-facing bass port keeps the bottom end solid without swamping the mix, and although it doesn't have a colossal amount of volume, it can get reasonably loud without distorting.

The AXiS is a worthy addition to Revo's respected radio range. Although not suitable enough to fill a party venue, it's an ideal bedside or living room radio. We hope its next release gets a more comprehensive remote… in the box.

