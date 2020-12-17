Zoom is giving users an early Christmas present

Zoom has announced it will continue to lift the 40-minute limit on its call service for several days throughout December.

The move comes after the video conferencing giant offered users unlimited free calls to celebrate Thanksgiving in the US, giving families and friends greater opportunity to connect with one another during the festive season.

Now, it is doing the same for families looking to connect for the Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa holidays too.

The limit will be lifted for the following days in the coming weeks (UK times):

Thursday December 17 (the last day of Hanukkah), from 3pm until 11am on Saturday December 19

Wednesday December 23, from 3pm until 11am on Saturday December 26 (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day)

Wednesday December 30 to Saturday January 2 (New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day)

Christmas Zoom

The news is a welcome announcement for those hoping to enjoy a virtual Christmas this year, as much of the world remains hampered by COVID-19 restrictions .

“Covid-19 has changed how we live, work and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same,” the company said in a blog post.

“As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions. Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the new year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short.”