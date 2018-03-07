You can now pre-order the 4G-equipped Surface Pro from Microsoft Australia

As of today, consumers can finally pre-order the latest Surface Pro with 4G from the Microsoft Store, allowing users to take their 2-in-1 computing on the road while remaining connected.

The Surface Pro is actually the successor to the Surface Pro 4, despite dropping the numerical nomenclature, and is the most massively improved Surface yet – check out our in-depth Surface Pro review to see how much we loved it.

At present, the LTE (aka 4G) version of the tablet is only available in one configuration, which sports a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

You can pre-order now for $2,199 and those that do they should expect their device to ship sometime in April.